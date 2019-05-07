MPs to debate Cabinet structure amendments bill at second hearing
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of Parliament has begun with several bills on the agenda.
Today lawmakers will hold the second hearing of the bill on amending the Cabinet structure. Other bills are amendments in the law on advertising, amendments in the law on casinos and others.
Members of Parliament will also review the 2018 report of the General Prosecution.
The bill on changing the structure of the Cabinet envisages optimizing the state administration system by reducing the number of ministries.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:32 Yerevan City Hall reports 101,9% revenue budget performance for April
- 10:10 Secretary Pompeo releases details from his meeting with Russia’s Lavrov
- 10:00 MPs to debate Cabinet structure amendments bill at second hearing
- 09:56 Armenia’s government plans to take a number of actions to improve positions in WB’s Doing Business report
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-19
- 09:13 European Stocks - 06-05-19
- 09:11 US stocks down - 06-05-19
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-05-19
- 09:08 Oil Prices Up - 06-05-19
- 09:05 Greece is Armenian tourists’ most-preferred summer holiday destination
- 05.06-21:12 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
- 05.06-19:13 Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation
- 05.06-19:04 Vice President of Senate of Czech Republic assesses incidents of 1915 in Ottoman Empire as genocide
- 05.06-18:47 Armenian PM to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 05.06-17:46 Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership
- 05.06-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-19
- 05.06-17:26 Asian Stocks - 06-05-19
- 05.06-17:10 Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia
- 05.06-17:05 Armenian parliamentary committee chair meets with Czech delegation
- 05.06-16:52 Armenia, United States discuss defense cooperation
- 05.06-16:34 Portugal’s statement on Armenian Genocide is an important step on path to international recognition – Vahe Mkhitaryan
- 05.06-16:30 PM tours Polytechnic University of Armenia
- 05.06-15:46 Armenian Ambassador meets Rector of Charles University in Prague
- 05.06-15:13 Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time
- 05.06-15:05 President Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation
- 05.06-14:44 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Putin over Aeroflot SS100 crash
- 05.06-14:30 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition
- 05.06-14:15 Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
- 05.06-14:06 Judge in Kocharyan, other ex-officials case files recusal
- 05.06-13:20 Armenian justice minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation in anti- corruption fight
- 05.06-13:17 Armenian FM in Bratislava for Eastern Partnership, EU partners meeting
- 05.06-13:12 Departures and arrivals from Yerevan to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport being carried out on time
- 05.06-12:53 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Urvakan international festival’s music program in Yerevan
- 05.06-12:26 Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan denies physical assault report
- 05.06-12:23 Bill on compensating employed students’ tuition few through income tax under discussion in Armenia
15:46, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1919 times UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1665 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1305 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
16:19, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1291 times Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan
15:23, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1286 times Missing Polish tourist found safe and sound in Armenian town