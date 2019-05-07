MPs to debate Cabinet structure amendments bill at second hearing

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of Parliament has begun with several bills on the agenda.

Today lawmakers will hold the second hearing of the bill on amending the Cabinet structure. Other bills are amendments in the law on advertising, amendments in the law on casinos and others.

Members of Parliament will also review the 2018 report of the General Prosecution.

The bill on changing the structure of the Cabinet envisages optimizing the state administration system by reducing the number of ministries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan