Government introduces financial support for child victims of trafficking

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is introducing new social assistance programs in several sectors.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan told a news conference today that domestic violence victims will receive 150,000 drams in financial support, while children who were victims of trafficking will get a one-time 250,000 drams.

In addition, under a governmental decision, nearly 1 billion 300 million drams in loans will be pardoned for 303 repressed people and their first-generation descendants.

Speaking about her 100 days in office, she said that nearly 3000 assistance devices have been provided to persons with disabilities.

She also highlighted the growth in the minimal pension, whereby 21 thousand beneficiaries are getting 25,500 drams.

The state benefits for various status beneficiaries has also increased during her tenure.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan