Precautionary measure selected against SPAYKA executive to change

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia informs that taking into account the fact that the grounds on keeping executive director of SPAYKA LLC Davit Ghazaryan under custody have been eliminated, as well as the fact that the latter has paid 1.000.000.000 AMD to the unified account, the prosecutor made a decision to change the precautionary measure, in this case the arrest, selected against Ghazaryan, the SRC told Armenpress.

Davit Ghazaryan has been charged on April 4, 2019 for tax evasion. According to the SRC, SPAYKA LLC has evaded 7.036.666.312 AMD in taxes.

On April 8 Davit Ghazaryan has been remanded in custody.

