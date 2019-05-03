Healthcare minister denies testifying against indicted State Oversight Service chief

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has denied testifying against temporarily suspended State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan in the ongoing criminal investigation into the latter’s alleged abuse of power.

“I haven’t testified against anyone, and overall testimonies aren’t given in favor or against someone,” he told reporters when asked to confirm or deny the rumors.

“I simply gave information. I’ve said this thousands of times, anything that I know will be accessible to law enforcement agencies”, Torosyan said.

Sanasaryan is charged with abuse of power since April 18th by the National Security Service. His duties as Head of the State Oversight Service are suspended. Sanasaryan is banned from leaving the country.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

The criminal investigation concerns alleged meddling by Sanasaryan into state procurement of medical devices.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan