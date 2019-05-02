Lowest murder rate in 40 years recorded in Armenia in 2018

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The lowest murder rate in the last 40 years has been recorded in Armenia in 2018, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan told lawmakers today at the State-Legal Affairs Committee session.

“38 murders took place in the country in 2018. The murder rate is heading towards decline”, he said.

However, he noted that overall crime rate has grown.

“22551 crimes have been recorded, a 11,2% growth against the previous year,” he said, adding that the number includes 3000 solved cases that had taken place a year earlier.

Davtyan said corruption-related crimes grew around 3 to 4 times.

