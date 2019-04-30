Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits TUMO center

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who is in Armenia on a working visit to participate in the session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council visited TUMO center for creative technologies on April 30, accompanied by Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the ministry, Director of TUMO Marie Lou Papazian presented to the guests the 4 directions of the educational plan – digital media, creation of games, animation and development of websites. It was mentioned that young people aged 12-18 study hear and develop their skills, creating their own projects.

The guests toured in the center and talked to the students.

Askar Mamin got acquainted also with the robotics group activities. The achievements of the group were presented to the high ranking official. It was mentioned that there were international bronze-medalists among the students.

Marie Lou Papazian informed that there are 4 TUMO centers in Armenia. Similar centers have been opened in Paris and Moscow.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan