Armenian servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire taken to Yerevan
18:14, 30 April, 2019
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Contractual servicemen Argishti Sepkhanyan, who was injured in Tavush Province on April 30 by Azerbaijani shooting, has been taken to Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on his Facebook page.
Earlier Hovhannisyan said that the life of the servicemen is not in danger, the health situation is stable, and he is wounded in the head. He was taken to Yerevan by helicopter.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
