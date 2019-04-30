Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting


STEPANAKERT, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 30 chaired the Government's meeting, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

While discussing issues on the agenda, the President gave appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures towards their proper realization.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration