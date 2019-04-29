Armenian PM, IAEA Director General discuss efforts toward enhancing security level of ANPP

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on April 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, welcoming the IAEA Director General to Armenia, the Prime Minister noted that Armenia highly appreciates the ongoing cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the IAEA, which is of great importance in terms of bringing Armenia’s energy and nuclear security systems into conformity with international standards and capacity building.

The IAEA Director General highlighted the cooperation in the field of nuclear safety on both current and future projects. He expressed readiness to continue supporting the Armenian government in that field.

The parties touched upon the efforts toward enhancing the security level of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, developing the capacity of Armenia’s Nuclear Safety Regulatory Authority. They took the opportunity to exchange views on the furtherance of cooperation between Armenia and the IAEA.