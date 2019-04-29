339 persons released from prisons in Armenia in first quarter of 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. 339 persons have been released from correctional facilities of Armenia in the first quarter of 2019, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters during today’s press conference.

“In the first quarter of 2019, 339 persons have been released from prisons, 41 of whom under conditional release, 2 – due to disease, 59 – under amnesty, and the rest were released because their detention term has been expired”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan