Citizen’s Day celebrations continue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Different kinds of events are taking pace in the streets, parks of Yerevan on the occasion of the Citizen’s Day which is celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April, reports Armenpress.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan, Tatev Duryan

From the early morning a tree-planting was being carried out in the Mashtots Park of Yerevan by the Kentron Kanachapatum CJSC. The citizens also joined the tree-planting. As a result 27 new trees have been planted in the park.

“I view this as a supplement to the park with respective trees. We are trying to supplement the limited green zones of the center. All trees are mostly 50-year-old and more. They need changes”, Director of the Kentron Kanachapatum CJSC Ruben Simonyan said and stated that the Citizen’s Day is a beautiful innovation and expressed hope that it will become a favorable holiday and will not be an end in itself.

Boxers of one of the sports schools were holding their daily trainings on the crossroads of Mashtots-Pushkin streets. “The athletes are holding one of their regular trainings. The weather is wonderful, and we have decided to take part in the event in this way”, coach Arshak Avartakyan said.

Fencing performances were also held in the city.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan