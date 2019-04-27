Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Portugal adapted a resolution on April 26 recognizing the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports an official of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Bedo Demirdjian wrote on his Facebook page.

It's mentioned in the resolution that on April 24, 1915 nearly 250 Armenian intellectuals and public figures were jailed and later killed. The number recorded as victims of the genocide varies from 800 thousand to 1.5 million.

''The systemic extermination of Armenians by the Ottoman leadership is assessed by the international community of historians the 1st genocide of the 20th century'', reads the text.

The resolution also notes that though the Ottoman courts-martial convicted the organizers of the genocide to death penalty in 1919-20, the verdicts were never implemented.

The resolution also notes that other Christian minorities also fell victim to the genocidal policy of the Ottoman Empire.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan