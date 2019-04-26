Improvement of entry to Iranian market will seriously foster economic activation of EAEU member states – Russian deputy minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The establishment of free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU member states can seriously foster the economy of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Russian deputy minister of economic development Timur Maksimov said during Moscow-Yerevan video conference.

''The improvement of opportunities for the entry to the Iranian market can foster economic activation. Iran is a country with big economy and large population, which means that that there are great opportunities for consumption’', Maksimov said, adding that the EAEU actively works in the direction of establishing a free trade zone with Iran despite the influence of the external factors.

Timur Maksimov noted that Armenia is in a favorable location, given its border with Iran. It will give an opportunity for the union to add its trade with Iran through the territory of Armenia.

''When the process of the ratification of the agreement (on EAEU-Iran FTA-edit) is completed, I hope we will see concrete results. I reiterate, there is huge demand and the EAEU can meet them’', he said.

