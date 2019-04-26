Defense minister says agreements on supplies of new armament of Armenian Armed Forces are already reached

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan doesn’t releases details on the supplies of new armament of the Armed Forces, but notes that they all are already acquired.

“Agreements on all deliveries, which must be carried out by the end of 2019 and next year, are already reached, I just cannot provide further details. When they are delivered, we will talk that time”, the minister told reporters on April 26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan