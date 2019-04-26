Putin to host Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit in August

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit will take place in August in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at a meeting in Beijing, China, according to TASS.

“We agreed that we will hold the regular Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian summit in August in Russia,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Speaking about bilateral trade with Azerbaijan, Putin said turnover grew nearly 14%, reaching 2,5 billion dollars.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan