Putin to host Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit in August
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit will take place in August in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at a meeting in Beijing, China, according to TASS.
“We agreed that we will hold the regular Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian summit in August in Russia,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.
Speaking about bilateral trade with Azerbaijan, Putin said turnover grew nearly 14%, reaching 2,5 billion dollars.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
