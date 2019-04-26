Ruling faction MPs propose mechanism for reimbursing tuition fees of employed students

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The bill on tuition fees developed by My Step faction head Lilit Makunts and MP Sisak Gabrielyan has been put into circulation.

According to the bill, the state should pay the tuition fees of employed students.

“The bill proposes to compensate the tuition fees of employed students and those students who work with a service contract from the income tax. The state will also pay the tuition fees of employed students who study at secondary vocational and technical educational institution. Students who overcome the GPA threshold will be eligible to receive compensation. The draft will also be discussed in the government, I hope we will achieve a positive result. Most probably, we will hold a public discussion with the specialists of the field, but during this period I will listen to your observations and proposals with pleasure”, Sisak Gabrielyan said on Facebook.

