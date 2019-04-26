Deputy PM Avinyan holds discussion on reforms in state services

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held a discussion in government relating to the reforms in the field of state services, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The discussion was attended by justice minister Artak Zeynalyan, minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan, first deputy minister of territorial administration and development Vache Terteryan and deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan.

At the meeting the deputy PM stated that all upcoming reforms are based on the government’s program, which includes priority tasks such as upgrading the quality of services provided by the state, reducing expenditures and etc.

Tigran Avinyan added that the upgrading of public services will not only enable the citizens to fully exercise their rights, but will also contribute to the economic revolution.

The discussion participants continued exchanging views on the main issues, as well as made proposals for developing effective mechanisms for their solutions.

Avinyan noted that a single state policy is needed in the field of providing state services, all efforts must be made for making the provision of state services in high-quality, available and effective.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan