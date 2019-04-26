“Seems out of fantasy genre, but today this is reality” – PM presents details on 50K growth in jobs

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. 50,141 more employment records have been registered in Armenia as of January 1, 2019 against last year’s same period, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook. He said he has tasked authorities to issue a notice to show in which sectors the new jobs are specifically.

“The first version regarding the jobs is that these were in the black market and they got officially registered after the revolution. Of course there are also new jobs. I will now present in general as to how many jobs have increased per sectors. Particularly, we have a growth of 16,427 jobs in retail and wholesale trading and renovation of cars and motorcycles. We have recorded growth of 9,551 jobs in processed industry. In accommodation and public food service sector – 8,334, in other services – 2,574, information and communication area – 2,260, administrative and auxiliary activities – 1,834,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said the figures have been presented based on tax accounts of businesses and companies. Therefore, the figures have been submitted by employers themselves, subsequently with all tax obligations.

“I understand that the figure that we presented regarding the 50,000 jobs caused comments, because basically it might seem to be out of a fantasy genre, but this fantasy genre is reality today in Armenia, and this is very good. I don’t find this to be the success of our government activity, but a result of a growing consciousness of our businessmen and citizens or a result of attitude towards the situation. These people show responsibility for the revolution they made,” Pashinyan said, expressing hope that the process will continue.

He also added that soon new jobs will be created.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan