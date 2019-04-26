LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.53% to $1862.00, copper price down by 0.96% to $6380.00, lead price down by 0.36% to $1918.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $12330.00, tin price down by 0.51% to $19600.00, zinc price down by 0.40% to $2745.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.