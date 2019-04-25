Artsakh’s Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani provocative information, ready to present material proving the opposite

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh assesses disinformation the information spread by some Azerbaijani media that allegedly the front line units of the Artsakh forces opened fire in the direction of bordering Azerbaijani village Chiragli at about 17:30, April 24 and 15:20, April 25. According to the Azerbaijani news some girls aged 4-13 appeared under fire, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

“The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh not only categorically denies the information spread by Azerbaijan, but qualifies it as provocative and expresses readiness in case of necessity to present the footages showing the situation at the given place and time to the broader public”, reads the statement.

At the same time, the command staff of the Armed Forces of Artsakh, remaining committed to the ceasefire regime, urged the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the strategy of artificially escalating the situation on the contact line and continue to preserve the constructive nature.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan