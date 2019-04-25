Armenian President holds meeting with Dutch Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on April 25 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma (residence in Tbilisi, Georgia), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President said Armenia attaches great importance to the intensification of political dialogue with the Netherlands which can contribute to organizing high-level mutual visits.

President Sarkissian also congratulated the Ambassador on the upcoming holiday – the National Day of the Netherlands.

The sides discussed the issue of deepening the bilateral economic cooperation, in particular in the fields of science, education, culture and IT.

