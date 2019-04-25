President Sarkissian holds meeting with philanthropists George and Caroline Najarian

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received philanthropists George and Caroline Najarian on April 25, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The opportunities to implement various programs in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

President Sarkissian talked about the restoration programs of Gyumri’s historic center, stating that he constantly raises this issue during his official visits and considers options also for attracting foreign specialists in these programs.

The philanthropists, who for many years have carried out different projects in Gyumri, stated that they will consider having their own contribution to the restoration of the city.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan