Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Armenian military representatives take part at CSTO meeting in Moscow


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Armed Forces officials are participating at the working meeting April 24-27 of the Heads of Tactical Departments of CSTO member states’ general staffs, the Armenian defense ministry said. The meeting is held under the CSTO Joint Staff.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration