Artsakh FM meets with Vice President of Uruguay

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 24, in the frameworks of the working visit to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, the delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Vice President and Parliament Speaker of the Republic Lucia Topolansky, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Foreign Minister briefed on the current stage of the peace process and the position of Artsakh on the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

Masis Mayilian and Lucia Topolansky exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, maintenance of stability and establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The sides also discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

