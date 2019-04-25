Birthday on April 24 makes an Armenian feel responsible for smth bigger than himself – Alexis Ohanian

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. As Armenians around the world commemorated the Armenian Genocide on April 24th, one particular Armenian had also a birthday to celebrate on the same day.

Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian said having a birthday on April 24 has an important significance.

“Nothing quite like a birthday on April 24th to make an Armenian feel responsible for something bigger than himself. Turkey Failed. Focusing on celebrating & appreciating life & love this year”, he said on Instagram.

Earlier in 2018, the Reddit co-founder visited his ancestral homeland Armenia and shortly afterwards announced his new project, his very own brand of brandy, the proceeds of which will go to the Armenian Tree Project.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan