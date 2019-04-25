LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $1872.00, copper price up by 0.04% to $6442.00, lead price down by 1.08% to $1925.00, nickel price down by 1.19% to $12450.00, tin price down by 1.62% to $19700.00, zinc price down by 0.79% to $2756.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.11% to $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.