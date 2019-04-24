YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during live broadcast of the "60 minutes" program of Russia 1 TV.

The Armenian PM emphasized that the Russians and Ukrainians are brotherly nations, expressing conviction that dialogue, friendship and fraternity between Russia and Ukraine will be restored, which just has no alternative.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan