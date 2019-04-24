Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss process of military- technical cooperation


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, on April 23 met with Director General of Rosoboronexport JSC Alexander Mikheev in Moscow, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the process of the Armenian-Russian defense cooperation and the upcoming actions were discussed.

The sides reached a number of new agreements to expand the cooperation framework and ensure its continuation.

