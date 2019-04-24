MP says it’s necessary to act from demanding positions on matter of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The recognition of the Armenian Genocide is the task of all countries, no state should refrain from this process, My Step faction MP of the Armenian Parliament Mkhitar Hayrapetyan told reporters in the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24, reports Armenpress.

“The political line of our leadership is that we should act from demanding positions”, he said.

Talking about the relations with Turkey, the lawmaker said they support building relations without preconditions. “There cannot be any relations which contain logic of preconditions”, the MP said.

On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

