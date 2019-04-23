Aznavour Square inaugurated in Clichy, France in honor of Armenian Genocide victims
18:01, 23 April, 2019
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The commune of Clichy in France has inaugurated the Charles Aznavour Square dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Armenian Embassy in France said on Facebook.
Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian attended the inauguration ceremony of the square named after the legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, who died in 2018 aged 94.
April 24 will mark the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Divine Liturgy in memory of Armenian Genocide victims held at Notre-Dame-du-Liban in Paris
- Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs pays homage at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
- Taner Akçam’s new book on Armenian Genocide makes Turkish denialist historiography “fake
news” – “Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide” book translated
into Armenian
- Issue of Armenian Genocide recognition seems moves to Muslim world, says expert
- French PM Edouard Philippe to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony