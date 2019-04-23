YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on April 23 the editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" [Free Artsakh] republican newspaper to meet with the staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the activity and future plans of the newspaper were on the discussion agenda.

