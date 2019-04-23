108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. 108-year-old survivor of the Armenian Genocide Yepraksya Gevorgyan has expressed desire to personally visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims on April 24 in Yerevan, Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Deputy Director Edita Gzoyan told ARMENPRESS.

“A few days ago the grandchild of an Armenian Genocide survivor visited us and asked us to arrange his grandmother’s April 24 visit to the memorial. We are planning to welcome the woman and escort her on a wheelchair so she doesn’t appear in a big flow of visitors,” Gzoyan said.

ARMENPRESS also contacted the 108-year-old woman’s grandson, Arthur Karapetyan.

“In recent years she is thinking a lot about laying flowers at Tsitsernakaberd for the memory of the victims. I would like to fulfill her desire. She is recalling it all the time, telling about it,” he said, adding that his grandmother is from Kars, and is currently living in Armavir, Armenia.

Official documents of Yepraksya Gevorgyan mention 1914 as her year of birth, but according to her grandson she was actually born in 1911.

