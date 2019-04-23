Divine Liturgy in memory of Armenian Genocide victims held at Notre-Dame-du-Liban in Paris
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. A divine liturgy has been held at the Cathedral Notre-Dame-du-Liban in Paris in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims, Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian tweeted.
Notre-Dame-du-Liban is a Maronite Church in the French capital.
“A divine liturgy has been served in Paris at the Cathedral Notre-Dame-du-Liban of Paris dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and in commemoration of the 1,5 million victims,” Tolmajian said.
On April 24, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day, a national day of commemoration will take place across France as President Emmanuel Macron has declared the date as an annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
