Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Divine Liturgy in memory of Armenian Genocide victims held at Notre-Dame-du-Liban in Paris


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. A divine liturgy has been held at the Cathedral Notre-Dame-du-Liban in Paris in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims, Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian tweeted.

Notre-Dame-du-Liban is a Maronite Church in the French capital.

“A divine liturgy has been served in Paris at the Cathedral Notre-Dame-du-Liban of Paris dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and in commemoration of the 1,5 million victims,” Tolmajian said.

On April 24, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day, a national day of commemoration will take place across France as President Emmanuel Macron has declared the date as an annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News

... last news on "Armenian Genocide"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration