Russian Ambassador comments on Pashinyan-Putin upcoming meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin says there are plans in connection with the next meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The meetings of the Armenian PM and the Russian President are taking place very frequently both at the bilateral format and within the common integration unions. Of course, there are plans connected with the meetings”, the Ambassador said.

He informed that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Armenia next week to take part in the session of the inter-governmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko announced on April 19 that President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan may hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which will take place in Kazakhstan on May 29.

