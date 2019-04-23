Speaker of Parliament of Armenia sends condolence letter to Sri Lankan counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of Parliament of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Karu Jayasuriya, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows: “With a deep sorrow I have learnt about the terror attacks in Sri Lanka which left hundreds of people dead and injured.

We condemn all manifestations of terrorism and violence and are committed to consistently continue the fight against inhuman actions.

On behalf of the Parliament of Armenia and personally myself I extend my deepest condolences to you, the good people of Sri Lanka and the relatives of the victims, wishing strength and speedy recovery to the injured”.

