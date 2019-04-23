Parliament adopts bill on providing assistance to persons affected during 2008 March 1 events at first reading

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia voted in favor of the bill on providing assistance to the persons affected during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan.

The bill has been put into circulation by Vice Speakers Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan.

“The assistance will be provided to the family of a person who has died as a result of injury sustained during these events or the person who has been injured”, Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan said.

She added that the Cabinet will decide the type of assistance to be provided to the citizens.

Citizens can apply for the assistance within 3 years.

