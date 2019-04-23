Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 23, as of 09:30, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk –Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepanstminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

