Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 23, as of 09:30, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
Vardenyats Pass and Sotk –Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepanstminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
