Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-04-19
YEREVAN, 22 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 481.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 542.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.91 drams to 626.09 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 13.53 drams to 19768.27 drams. Silver price down by 0.16 drams to 231.74 drams. Platinum price stood at 13800.9 drams.
