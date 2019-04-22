Kremlin says it’s too early to talk about Putin’s offering congratulations to Zelensky

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin says it’s too early to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offering congratulations to Vladimir Zelensky on his victory in the Ukrainian presidential election, as well as to speak about the possibilities of working together, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reported.

“It is too early to talk about President Putin’s offering his congratulations to Zelensky, as well as speaking about the possibilities of working together”, Peskov said. “It will only be possible to judge him by his actions”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan