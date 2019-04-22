No Armenians among Sri Lanka attack victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenian nationals or persons of Armenian descent among the victims of the series of terror bombings in Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said citing the Armenian Embassy in India, which also covers Sri Lanka.

“The embassy will provide additional information on developments,” the ministry said.

According to the latest information the death toll in the attacks has reached 290, with over 500 wounded. A total of 8 coordinated bombings took place on Easter Sunday in hotels and churches of Sri Lanka.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan