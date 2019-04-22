Speaker of Parliament, his delegation members meet with Armenian community representatives in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on April 19 visited the St. Catherine Church in St. Petersburg, thereafter toured the Armenian Sunday school and held a warm meeting the representatives of the Armenian community, the Parliament of Armenia told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan introduced the community on the principles and values of the Armenian velvet revolution, the country’s priorities and shared with the existing problems. Talking about the relations with the Diaspora, Ararat Mirzoyan said these relations are very important for them and the position of viewing the Diaspora as a supporting hand for years should be replaced with the approach of equal cooperation.

The Speaker and his delegation members then answered to the questions of the community representatives, relating to education, healthcare, economy, judiciary, foreign policy and other sectors of public life.

The next day the Speaker of Parliament laid flowers at the Komitas monument and toured the Consulate General of Armenia in St. Petersburg.

The Armenian delegation includes chairman of parliamentary standing committees and lawmakers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan