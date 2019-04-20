Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Azerbaijan fires over 2200 bullets in in Artsakh direction in one week


YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated cease fire regime 250 times firing over 2300 bullets from different caliber weapons at Armenian border guards on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during the period of April 14-20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, Defense Army front line units keep full control of the situation and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration