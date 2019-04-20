Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed


YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed on April 20 at 11:00 am for all types of vehicles.

ARMENPRESS reports the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Developmet and Infrastructure of Georgia informed the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.

