Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

There are closed and difficult-to-pass roads in Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass on April 20 by 11:15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for other vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar and Berd-Chambarak roadways are difficult to pass.

It’s snowing in many regions of the country.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration