There are closed and difficult-to-pass roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass on April 20 by 11:15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for other vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar and Berd-Chambarak roadways are difficult to pass.

It’s snowing in many regions of the country.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan