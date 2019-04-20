Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

European Stocks - 19-04-19


MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX stood at 12222.39 points, French CAC 40 stood at 5580.38 points, British FTSE stood at 7459.88 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.12% to 1260.82 points.




