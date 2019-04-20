European Stocks - 19-04-19
MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX stood at 12222.39 points, French CAC 40 stood at 5580.38 points, British FTSE stood at 7459.88 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.12% to 1260.82 points.
- 12:31 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed
- 12:11 Armenian community of Netherlands to hand over petition to the government for recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 11:53 There are closed and difficult-to-pass roads in Armenia
- 10:56 European Stocks - 19-04-19
- 10:56 US stocks remain unchanged - 19-04-19
- 10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-19
- 10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-04-19
- 10:53 Oil Prices - 19-04-19
- 04.19-21:20 Nikol Pashinyan rules out his involvement in any deals contradicting the principles of revolution
- 04.19-20:45 Montreal City Hall adopts resolution on 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 04.19-20:05 First Periodic Report of the Republic of Artsakh is disseminated at UN
- 04.19-19:39 The solutions to all questions exist in our united minds – PM Pashinyan meets with members of Public Council
- 04.19-19:23 Free entry visa to Artsakh for a period until 21 days will foster tourism
- 04.19-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-19
- 04.19-17:25 Asian Stocks - 19-04-19
- 04.19-17:15 Wounded Armenian de-miner returns to Yerevan after recovery in Moscow
- 04.19-17:02 Armenia adds Civil Defense in school curriculum
- 04.19-16:25 Armenian PM extends condolences to German Chancellor on fatal tourist bus crash in Madeira island
- 04.19-16:09 Indicted supervision chief temporarily suspended
- 04.19-15:27 Armenia to participate in Belt and Road Forum in China
- 04.19-14:38 Macron approval rating increases after Notre Dame fire
- 04.19-13:54 UPDATED: Armenia to send military police peacekeepers to Syria
- 04.19-13:00 Putin and Pashinyan may hold meeting within frames of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in May
- 04.19-12:44 Vice Speaker of Parliament rules out political persecution against any official under their leadership
- 04.19-12:15 Head of Department for Relations with Parliament of PM’s staff relieved from position
- 04.19-11:35 Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border
- 04.19-11:09 Indicted oversight service chief vehemently denies wrongdoing
- 04.19-10:30 Parliament adopts bill on revealing real owners of mines at first reading
- 04.19-10:26 Parliament adopts opposition’s bill on tackling promotion of unlicensed crediting services
- 04.19-10:01 Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia despite pressure - FM
- 04.19-10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 04.19-09:32 European Stocks - 18-04-19
- 04.19-09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-19
- 04.19-09:28 Oil Prices Up - 18-04-19
- 04.19-09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 18-04-19
13:33, 04.13.2019
Viewed 2070 times Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
14:41, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1911 times Armenia becomes first country to join St. Jude Global Alliance for fighting cancer
13:22, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1605 times Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 230 times in one week
16:28, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1554 times MP Arman Yeghoyan to head Armenia's parliamentary friendship groups with Canada and Switzerland
17:09, 04.15.2019
Viewed 1426 times Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in further stabilization of situation in NK zone – Joint Statement