Montreal City Hall adopts resolution on 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Montreal City Council passed a resolution (statement) on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at its special session on April 15. In the text of the resolution it is particularly mentioned that the 1915 Armenian Genocide was the first genocide of the 20th century during which two thirds of the Armenian nation fell victim.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, about 50 thousand Armenians living in Montreal are actively involved in the cultural, economic and political life of the city.

April 24, 2019 will be declared Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day in Montreal. The municipality will deliver a special address on this day, paying tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and expressing its support to the Armenian people.

Mayor of Montreal Valérie Plante, members of political parties and non-governmental organizations presented at the city council, as well as representatives of the Armenian Embassy in Canada and the Armenian National Committee of Canada participated in the special session.

