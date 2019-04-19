Free entry visa to Artsakh for a period until 21 days will foster tourism

STEPANAKERT, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 29, the law of the Republic of Artsakh ‘On Making Amendment to the NKR Law ‘On State Duty’, signed by President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 12, 2019, will come into force.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, on December 1, 2018, the Foreign Ministry came forward with a proposal to make an amendment to the law, which would provide for abolishing the state duty for the 21-day single tourist entry visa to the Republic of Artsakh.

The introduced legislative amendment is aimed to promote tourism development in Artsakh by facilitating the issuance of entry visas to foreign citizens․ According to the new procedure, foreign citizens will be granted an entry visa at the passport control points upon entry to Artsakh, and at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia (address: Yerevan, Nairi Zaryan St. 17a / 2).