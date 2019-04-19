Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Parliament adopts opposition’s bill on tackling promotion of unlicensed crediting services


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) faction’s bill on setting a fine for advertising crediting mediation services has been adopted by parliament with 86 votes in favor at first hearing.

The bill envisages a fine of 2000 times the minimum salary for advertisements promoting unlicensed crediting services. In recidivism cases within 4 years the penalty will be doubled.

