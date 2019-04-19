LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $1854.50, copper price down by 1.18% to $6456.00, lead price down by 0.56% to $1939.00, nickel price down by 2.68% to $12700.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20350.00, zinc price down by 2.39% to $2761.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $35500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.