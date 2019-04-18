President Sarkissian, parliamentary committee chair discuss human rights-related issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with chair of the parliamentary standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs Naira Zohrabyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to human rights and freedoms were discussed. In particular, Mrs. Zohrabyan introduced the President on some problems connected with granting citizenship of Armenia which are faced by Armenians who apply for citizenship.

The sides also touched upon a number of issues relating to the culture sector during the meeting.

